YOU CAN HELP: Cub Scout Pack 799’s door-to-door food drive this weekend

Scout dad Jason sent the announcement:

Cub Scout Pack 799 in Arbor Heights would like to inform the West Seattle community that we are conducting a food drive through the next two weekends. Scouts and parents will place food drive hangers on doors this Juneteenth, Saturday 6/19, and then return the following Saturday, June 26th, to collect any nonperishable items, bagged, from the locations where we distributed hangers (by noon/midday).

This drive is our Scouts’ final service activity heading into summer. With public school meals-by-bus and home delivery ceasing tomorrow, we hope to boost West Seattle Food Bank‘s mobile services through July (note SPS will have distribution sites operating during summer). If you see a Scout in your neighborhood putting out hangers, or find a hanger on your door, please consider donating.

And if folks miss our pickup date and still wish to donate after June 26th, they can drop off donations at the West Seattle Food bank, or place items in a “Little Free Pantry” nearby.

See the following link for items the West Seattle Food Bank currently accepts: westseattlefoodbank.org/donate-food

For questions, contact ahcubpack799@gmail.com