YOU CAN HELP: Alki Elementary’s final fundraiser of the year

June 14, 2021 9:00 am
It’s the last week of school, and the Alki Elementary PTA is finishing the year with one final fundraiser in partnership with more than two dozen local businesses:

ALKI LOVES LOCAL marks Alki Elementary PTA’s final and MOST EXCITING community-building fundraising effort for the 20/21 school year!

We are proud to partner with 25 incredible small businesses to bring you our very own community coupon book! Each ALKI LOVES LOCAL coupon book includes coupons for West Seattle local businesses as well as a Pike Place Market Mini Book.

This next time period is a time of recovery for our local business community. Alki Elementary has put together a community coupon book to encourage families to get out and shop local as we begin to reengage in-person and continue to support our local businesses as they rebuild. Coupon Books are available for purchase until June 17th

The books include 32 offers, plus two tickets for a bonus prize drawing. You can see the list of participating businesses, and prizes, at the same site you can buy your coupon book(s) – go here.

5 Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Alki Elementary's final fundraiser of the year"

  • AJ June 14, 2021 (9:21 am)
    Always good to mention that it’s small businesses “donating” money to the school in these situations.  Sort of the reverse of how it’s phrased.  Unless of course it does encourage people to shop at the business because they have a coupon.  Not trying to be a stinker, it’s just something that often comes to mind.

    • Alki PTA June 14, 2021 (1:52 pm)
      Hi! Alki PTA here. Thank you for your feedback! The coupon offers were collected from local businesses by Alki PTA (15% off, $5 off $30 or more) to help promote foot traffic for small businesses during this time of rebuilding and physical reengagement. The PTA collects the funds made by selling these coupon books (25$ each) to continue to fund a grant we provide to our school which provides enrichment services, family support, staff support/funding and supplies for our elementary school. We have focused on supporting small businesses throughout this school year to make our efforts as meaningful as possible as we work to fulfill our financial obligation to our elementary school set forth and budgeted for prior to COVID (early spring 2020). Thank you for your support!

  • Pelicans June 14, 2021 (9:28 am)
    Just curious, but is this the school just working to help local businesses, or is it a fund raising effort for the school also?

    • WSB June 14, 2021 (12:35 pm)
      As described, this is a PTA fundraiser. PTAs have taken on additional roles during the pandemic – not just the usual extras they provide (equipment and support the schools and students don’t get from the district) but also support for families. But if you want more info before considering participating, I am sure they’d be happy to answer questions directly, should be contact info on the PTA website (linked on first mention of the name) – TR

  • Ashley June 14, 2021 (9:52 pm)
    Love supporting local businesses and helping our local public schools! PTAs provide much needed funding to bridge the gap for students to support what the district can not (nurse, social worker or counselor, supplies for kiddos, field trip opportunities, the list goes on). Thank you for a great and easy opportunity to support West Seattle families – business and students 

