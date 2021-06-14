YOU CAN HELP: Alki Elementary’s final fundraiser of the year

It’s the last week of school, and the Alki Elementary PTA is finishing the year with one final fundraiser in partnership with more than two dozen local businesses:

ALKI LOVES LOCAL marks Alki Elementary PTA’s final and MOST EXCITING community-building fundraising effort for the 20/21 school year! We are proud to partner with 25 incredible small businesses to bring you our very own community coupon book! Each ALKI LOVES LOCAL coupon book includes coupons for West Seattle local businesses as well as a Pike Place Market Mini Book. This next time period is a time of recovery for our local business community. Alki Elementary has put together a community coupon book to encourage families to get out and shop local as we begin to reengage in-person and continue to support our local businesses as they rebuild. Coupon Books are available for purchase until June 17th

The books include 32 offers, plus two tickets for a bonus prize drawing. You can see the list of participating businesses, and prizes, at the same site you can buy your coupon book(s) – go here.