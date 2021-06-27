WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘National Lora Appreciation Day’

(Photo courtesy John Bennett)

If you happened to be in The Junction around 7:30 last night, you might have seen those two ladies riding in a classic Cadillac, doing parade waves. That was part of a surprise party thrown for Lora Radford (above right), executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association, which she has led through the pandemic as local businesses’ chief cheerleader, beacon of hope, informational clearinghouse, lobbyist and red-tape fighter, and more. Friends lured her to the courtyard by Hotwire Coffee – which she owned for more than a decade before the WSJA gig – and showered her with appreciation, from a proclamation to pizza:

(WSB photos, here and below)

The “National Lora Appreciation Day” presentation was emceed by Lora’s chaperone for the Cadillac ride, entertainer Sylvia O’Stayformore:

Lora offered words of gratitude and said simply, “We got through the pandemic together.”

P.S. Next big Junction event is getting closer – the Sidewalk Sale on July 8-10!