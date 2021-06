Once the rain stopped this evening, fog started seeping over nearby islands. Above, that’s Bainbridge Island in David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki; below, our peek view of Vashon Island from the Gatewood/Fauntleroy line:

More rain might be on the way, but we’ve already set a June 13th record – .68 of an inch measured at Sea-Tac, breaking the old half-inch record set in 1946.