WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning; help us build the definitive where-to-be-cool list

You’ve been hearing about it for days, and now that the heat wave is closer, the National Weather Service has upgraded its alert to an Excessive Heat Warning, in effect 2 pm Friday through 9 pm Monday. And the Sunday/Monday forecasts have added a few more degrees – here are the next four days, daypart by daypart:

FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. SATURDAY…Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. SATURDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. SUNDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. MONDAY…Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

Seattle’s all-time record high was 103 degrees on July 29, 2009 – here’s what happened on that day (including a house fire and an overcome-by-the-heat boater).

Since many Seattle houses/apartments don’t have air conditioning, it’s always a hot question when the weather gets mega-hot: Where can you go to cool off? We’re asking for your help in building a definitive list of where to go, considering that not all venues have reopened (yet). The city has started it off with this roundup – including:

Delridge Branch Library (5423 Delridge Way SW)

Open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays and Wednesdays

High Point Branch Library (3411 SW Raymond)

Open from 10 am to 6 pm Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)

Hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mondays – Fridays

If you have a suggestion – please comment below or email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

P.S. Two more city notes from the roundup – Seattle Public Utilities will close the transfer stations (including South) at 2 pm Sunday and Monday. Also, solid-waste pickup on Monday will be an hour earlier – so have your carts out at 6 am.