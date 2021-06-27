WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Notes for what might be a historically hot day

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Saturday’s high temperature was 102, one degree below Seattle’s all-time high. Today and tomorrow could set new records. So we’re starting with links you might find helpful, both with information that’s been updated since they were originally published:

Places to cool off, including air-conditioned libraries and restaurants/bars, plus “cooling centers” and wading pools

Restaurants changing their hours or closing because of heat danger

(And remember to: Water the birds; protect your pets)

Now on to what else is going on:

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: As previewed here (with maps), 500 bicycle riders will be traveling through West Seattle (and beyond!) during this big ride today. They’re starting from White Center between 6:30 and 8 am.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Most local churches still offer online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), so each week we compile the newest links for 20+ churches’ services, both streamed and recorded (and in one case, written).

WS FARMERS’ MARKET, CLOSING EARLY: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, cheese, meat, beverages, bread, more – something new each week at the Farmers’ Market, which is closing an hour early today because of the weather – it’s open 10 am-1 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: Today’s the fourth Sunday you can shop for staples at the DGC store (5444 Delridge Way SW), 11 am-3 pm, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PRIDE ART EXHIBIT: Last day to see it! As previewed here, “The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness”= is at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), open noon-6 pm.

(Saturday low-low tide montage from Constellation Park, sent by SF)

LOW-LOW TIDE: One final extra-low low tide, -3.0 feet at 1:28 pm, with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 11:30 am-3 pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Sid Law and Alan Sobel, outdoors at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

PRIDE KARAOKE PARTY: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) presents karaoke host Christopher Mychal, 7 pm to close. (Air conditioning!)

Got something for our event calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!