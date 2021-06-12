WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 options

(Ever-evolving display at Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

So much happening today/tonight! Here’s our list:

LITTLE FREE PANTRY & FOOD DRIVE: You’re invited!

Please join local Girl Scout Troop 45180 for their

Little Free Pantry Grand Opening and Food Drive

Saturday June 12, 10:00 am – Noon

Located at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse

9131 California Ave SW

Benefiting those with food insecurity in the neighborhood as well as passersby.

THE DANCING COWBOY @ WYATT’S JEWELERS: Meet the artist and enjoy 20 percent savings today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) at Westwood Village. Open 10 am-6 pm.

DRIVEWAY ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-4 pm, see/shop rocks, gems, minerals! (2009 SW Dakota)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET OPENS: 11 am-3 pm in the courtyard at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), it’s the debut of a brand-new farmers’ market, as previewed here.

VACCINATION POP-UP: Pop-up at/during the new Farmers’ Market – as previewed here – no appointment needed.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION: 11 am at Memorial Stadium downtown; if you don’t have a ticket, don’t worry, you can watch here.

FURRY FACES FOUNDATION PLANT SALE: 11 am-4 pm, one more chance to shop this amazing array of plants while knowing your money’s going to help people and their pets stay together. 3809 46th SW; more info in our calendar listing.

MORE SALES: Check the WSB Community Forums!

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: 11 am-2 pm, meet Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. Low tide is out to -2 feet at 12:50 pm today.

BRIDGE CLEANUP: 1-3 pm, join Conrad in this community cleanup; meet at Marginal Place under the bridge. Details in our calendar listing.

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION: 5 pm at Memorial Stadium downtown; if you don’t have a ticket, don’t worry, you can watch here.

IN THE HEART OPENING NIGHT: 5-11 pm, the New Orleans-inspired speakeasy-style bar behind Lika Love Boutique opens, starting with a ribbon-cutting celebration. (See our story about In The Heart here.)

Are we missing something? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!