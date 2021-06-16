West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New timeline for next planning milestone

June 16, 2021 2:29 pm
Out of a 43-page slide deck, that’s the one slide that caught our attention when Sound Transit briefed the Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee this morning. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the West Seattle to Ballard extension is now not expected to be released before fall. Last estimated release timeline (see this December 2020 WSB report) was “mid-(year),” and that already was a slide past the originally projected release this year. When the DEIS comes out, it will trigger a new round of public comment, and will provide an avalanche of new information about the potential paths that could be taken to get light rail across the Duwamish River and to stations at Delridge, Avalon, and The Junction. The topic of the briefing was the “realignment” process, which we’ve been covering – the pursuit of a new plan/timeline for system expansion projects to address what’s currently estimated as a $7.9 billion “affordability gap” (currently mostly because on new cost estimates, rather than revenue shortfalls). The briefing started an hour and 30 minutes into the meeting (recorded by Seattle Channel):

During the briefing, councilmembers repeatedly asked a question that several ST board members also have asked – isn’t it too soon to make a new plan when the post-pandemic revenue picture isn’t clear? ST in response said it has to make decisions soon about $2 billion worth of projects (not including West Seattle-Ballard), but also insisted that a realignment plan would be a “flexible framework” that could be revisited. West Seattle light rail, originally planned to launch in 2030, already has been delayed a year beyond that, even before further delays that might be part of realignment.

  • natinstl June 16, 2021 (2:42 pm)
    7.9 billion affordability gap says it all

  • Jort June 16, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    It sounds like SoundTransit has spent the last year working on a “delay” plan that they are realllllly proud of and spent a looooottttttt of time on, and ST is reallllllllly hesitant to back away from their pandemic-panic cost assumptions. ST board members need to aggressively push back on the agency’s self-imposed “affordability” fears. I know ST has spent a lot of time working on this, like it’s a big term paper, but too bad, throw the term paper away and get moving on building RIGHT NOW. This talk about the “realignment” being a “flexible framework” is PR-speak garbage. The “realignment” is a strong policy decision that will be very, very difficult to just bounce away from. It will cause major delays to our light rail, and you can ask anybody who’s been holding out for 10 years to buy a house in Seattle because “maybe the costs will go down” how that’s working out for them. The funding is in place, the voters have made their desires extremely clear. I am sure that it really, really sucks for the project manager and team who got assigned the “realignment project” task to have their work end up being useless and garbage, but oh well, throw it away right now and get started on building. NOW. 

