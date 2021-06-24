West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The case of the Mercedes-driving catalytic-converter thieves

June 24, 2021 10:55 am
That photo came in from a reader on Wednesday, with this report about what he saw after 7 am that morning:

I was strolling north in the alley between 44th & California, in the block south of Oregon. I heard the unmistakable sound of a reciprocating saw against steel for just a brief moment. I looked in the direction of the sound & spotted a black Mercedes parked very close to a Honda Element. They must have seen me and stopped. In the time it took to pull out my phone and take a photo, the Honda came down off a jack, and something, probably just the jack, was loaded into the back seat area.

Unfortunately, that apparently was the catalytic converter from Gayle‘s car. She later emailed us:

6/23, at approximately 7-7:15, the catalytic converter was stolen from my 2007 Honda Element. My car was parked in a Diamond parking lot close to the sidewalk on 44th Avenue near Oregon Street. I saw a black Mercedes pull in next to mine and later learned they were the thieves. A police report (21-156316) has been filed. … The thieves were driving a black Mercedes 5500 (sedan). The driver was a white male and the passenger is believed to be a white female. If anyone else was walking by or coming through the parking lot and has any information, please contact the police and/or reply on the blog. This is happening far too often and in the light of day next to a busy road.

Here is another photo with a closer look at the front of the car.

It did have a rear plate, which began with ASL.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The case of the Mercedes-driving catalytic-converter thieves"

  • Ron M June 24, 2021 (11:50 am)
    Reply

    The front plate is from APX Auto Brokers in Lynnwood. It maybe possible that the suspects work there and borrowed the Mercedes as well as different vehicles from the dealership to steal stuff.

