WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen motorcycle, and/or the car linked to the theft?

Another theft-linked car to look for – as well as the motorcycle taken in the theft. From Melody at Nucor:

At approximately 12:20 pm, a red Honda Civic drove into the employee parking lot of Nucor Steel Seattle. They parked by the motorcycle, where the driver got out and stole a teammate’s motorcycle. The motorcycle and the car both quickly left the parking lot and were gone by 12:26 pm. Here are photos of the car, suspect and stolen motorcycle.

Please call 911 to report any sightings of either vehicle – SPD incident # 21-157556