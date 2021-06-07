WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: House shot at; guns seized; hit-run clues sought

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HOUSE SHOT AT: Police investigated a reported drive-by shooting in the 5600 block of 23rd SW. A resident said someone shot at the house and then drove away. No one hit/hurt.

GGUNS SEIZED: Police included these photos with a report of officers seizing the two guns when arresting a man:

This happened around quarter past 5 this evening near Delridge and Findlay. The preliminary police summary says four people were arguing “over a past assault.” A woman, “in an effort to defend her son, began bragging about owning a firearm.” A man said he owned one too. She expressed doubt. He went to his car and brought out one of the guns, “causing the victim to feel intimidated.” She called 911. They searched his vehicle and “recovered two semi-automatic handguns and their respective magazines loaded with ammunition.” The 31-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon.

HIT-RUN: From Rose: