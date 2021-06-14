WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car deal gone bad; catalytic-converter theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

CAR AD LEADS TO CAR CHASE, GUNFIRE: The preliminary summary from police says this happened just after 8 pm tonight: “The victims responded to an OfferUp ad to purchase a vehicle. They agreed to meet up in the area of 12th Ave SW / SW Webster St and waited in a park parking lot.” They were using the app to communicate with the seller when a vehicle pulled up. Three people got out and approached the victims, pointing handguns at them “while demanding cash and other items of value.” One robber fired two shots into the air before all three got back in their vehicle and left, the victims said. They followed the car northward, fast, and the reprt adds: “During the vehicle chase, a suspect fired additional shots from the moving vehicle,” which almost hit a third vehicle while continuing to speed away. The victims lost sight of it and pulled over to call 911; by that point, the report notes, “Officers had responded to the initial scene to investigate multiple 911 reports of vehicles speeding and shots being fired.” The robbers, however, were not found.

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER TAKEN: The latest report is from Nicole:

Car was parked in the Louisa Boren school parking lot due to construction on Delridge Way. Happened sometime between Thursday late night- Sunday early morning. They sawed the converter right off the car. Police report was filed.

If you’re keeping track of what vehicle makes/models get hit – this one was a Lexus XS