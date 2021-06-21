WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral business damaged by gunfire

Early this morning, someone reported to 911 that they heard suspected gunfire near Admiral Safeway. Later in the morning, employees at Umpqua Bank – next to the supermarket – found the source. According to a preliminary police report, the employees “found two bullet holes in the glass of the bank … a thick laminated glass and it shattered from the bullets.” They called police, who. the report says, “recovered two bullets from the floor of the bank.” Incident number is 21-154202.