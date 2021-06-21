West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

82℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral business damaged by gunfire

June 21, 2021 12:55 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Early this morning, someone reported to 911 that they heard suspected gunfire near Admiral Safeway. Later in the morning, employees at Umpqua Bank – next to the supermarket – found the source. According to a preliminary police report, the employees “found two bullet holes in the glass of the bank … a thick laminated glass and it shattered from the bullets.” They called police, who. the report says, “recovered two bullets from the floor of the bank.” Incident number is 21-154202.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral business damaged by gunfire"

  • Thomas June 21, 2021 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Whoa. Too close for comfort. Happy to hear nobody got hurt? Looking forward to more information. 

  • newnative June 21, 2021 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    We heard a variety of distant fireworks after dark but nothing that sounded like gunfire. What time was it reported? 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.