WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response near EC Hughes Playground

A few people asked us about a mid-afternoon incident that brought a big police response to the EG Hughes Playground area (28th/Holden and vicinity). One neighbor who saw the end of it said police were chasing a man through the playfield area and then across two yards until he was tackled and arrested near 29th/Kenyon. Medics were called for the suspect, who, the witness says, complained after being cuffed that he was having trouble breathing. We didn’t catch word of this until it was long over; we eventually made contact with Southwest Precinct Lt. Dorothy Kim, who said the man was arrested for domestic-violence assault: “When the officers attempted contact with the suspect, he took off running, which resulted in a foot pursuit.” She says he was booked into the King County Jail.