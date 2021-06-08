WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Replacement-plan introduction, and what else is planned for Thursday update

The next public updates on the West Seattle Bridge and related projects are expected Thursday (June 10) during this month’s Community Task Force meeting. One new item: “an introduction” to the Long-Term Bridge Replacement Study. Last month, the task force was told some design work had continued on the “rapid span replacement” concept introduced just before Mayor Durkan chose to pursue repair rather than replacement in the short term; they’re spending $5 million on that, while making it clear that replacement studies would continue because a new bridge will be needed someday. Here are the other scheduled agenda highlights:

West Seattle Bridge Updates

– Rehabilitation progress and other bridge updates – Contractingupdate

– Priority Hire federal authorization Low Bridge Access Updates

– Access Request Form Roll-Out update – Planning for next policy update

– Data and monitoring report Reconnect West Seattle Implementation Plan

– Reconnect West Seattle Updates

– Traffic Trends

– Mobility Action Plan

– Commute Seattle Worksite Survey

(See the full agenda here.) Community members are welcome to watch the meeting; here’s the YouTube link for the stream. It starts at 4 pm Thursday. If you have comments or questions before then, westseattlebridge@seattle.gov is the address.