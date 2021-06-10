West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, Art Walk, much more for your Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor, from aboard the West Seattle Water Taxi)

A busy Tuesday list:

LAPS WITH LOU: Second and final day for the pandemic version of retired PE teacher Lou Cutler‘s annual fundraising laps at Pathfinder K-8 to help Make-A-Wish. No spectators this year but donations/pledges welcome – you can do that here.

LIGHT RAIL: The Sound Transit board’s System Expansion Committee meets online at 1:30 pm, with topics including the review of the dramatically increased cost numbers that are factoring into forthcoming “realignment” decisions, possibly delaying or downsizing West Seattle’s light-rail plan. The agenda includes info on how to watch/comment.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: 4 pm online, it’s the monthly meeting for updates on the bridge closure, repair plans, and related issues such as low-bridge access. Semi-new topic this time: Bridge-replacement planning. See the agenda here; watch the livestream here.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Thursday June 10, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SOCCER: West Seattle High School vs. Chief Sealth International HS in boys’ soccer, 4:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: More venues have in-person receptions this month, and the list of food/drink establishments supporting the Art Walk with specials has grown! 5 pm is the official start but at least one participant has an event starting earlier, so peruse the list of participants, artists, and locations in the official June Art Walk preview.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s speaker series presents Julie Harrison on “Sticky Subject: The History of Sugar.” Registration required to get the link.- go here.

GRADUATION: The first of four in the next three days for high schools in West Seattle – the first graduating class for this area’s only charter school, Summit Atlas, gets their diplomas at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. As with all of this year’s ceremonies, it’s by-invitation, limited spectators.

Something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!