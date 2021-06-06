WEEK AHEAD: Duwamish River cleanup updates Wednesday

(WSB file photo, Duwamish River seen from high-rise West Seattle Bridge)

Seattle’s only river – the Duwamish River. much of which runs along West Seattle’s eastern edge – is the site of an ongoing major cleanup operation, after decades of pollution. This Wednesday morning, you can hear firsthand status reports during the Lower Duamish Waterway Stakeholders‘ next meeting. It’s happening online, and community members are welcome. Attendance information is on the agenda, which makes note of one thing that will not be happening at the meeting: There’s no decision yet on the cleanup-area reduction proposed because of a change in the definition of safe levels of a particular pollutant (as covered here earlier this year). There will, however, be an update on the number and type of comments received on that. Other agenda items include habitat restoration and cleanup milestones. The meeting is set for 10 am-noon Wednesday (June 9th).