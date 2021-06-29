WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning, First a reminder – if you have Tuesday solid-waste pickup, be sure it’s out – crews started at 6 this morning instead of the usual 7, because of the weather. As for that, it finally got back into the 60s overnight, but another warmer-than-normal day is expected. No more triple-digits, though.

ROAD ALERTS

Buckled pavement – 36th SW was closed at Oregon for a sinkhole, and 40th/Holly has a trouble spot too.

Delridge project – Station work as well as road work is in this week’s plan.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries, though Metro asks for patience as they readjust post-record heat. (We’ll talk about the upcoming holiday weekend starting tomorrow.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

463rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 25th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

