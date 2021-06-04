WATER TAXI ALERT: Lower-capacity Spirit of Kingston on West Seattle route tonight

(Spirit of Kingston – WSB file photo)
Just in from King County Water Taxi management:
The M/V Spirit of Kingston (social-distancing passenger capacity of 57) will be on the West Seattle Water Taxi route all evening replacing the Doc Maynard (153-passenger capacity) while it operates on the Vashon route. The Sally Fox [regular Vashon vewsel] will be out of service tonight while scheduled maintenance on an engine is completed. Last Friday, multiple departures were near the 57-passenger limit; however, ridership today has been far lower. Please plan your commute accordingly in the event that West Seattle customer demand exceeds available capacity on any individual sailing. The M/V Doc Maynard will return to service on the West Seattle route tomorrow morning.
The Water Taxi Watch live map shows Spirit of Kingston is already on the run, so make this an afternoon/evening alert.
