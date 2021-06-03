West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: State offerings cash prizes and other ‘incentives’

June 3, 2021 4:16 pm
That’s video of the governor’s big announcement this afternoon that the state plans “incentives” for getting vaccinated. Not just for those who have yet to get a shot, but for those who are already vaccinated, too. The “Shot of a Lifetime” promotion includes five weekly drawings for cash – $250,000 weekly for four weeks and $1 million for the fifth – plus prizes from state-parks passes to college-tuition credits. (See the complete list in the news release.) Everybody who’s in the state database is eligible; the drawings start June 8th. One big question: How do you verify that you’re in the state database? You can do it online here, or by calling the state hotline at 833-VAX-HELP.

  • Alki resident June 3, 2021 (5:31 pm)
    Bribery at its finest. 

  • Peter S. June 3, 2021 (6:12 pm)
    Whatever it takes.  Personally, I couldn’t wait to get my shot(s).  Less chance of getting seriously ill or making someone else seriously ill was incentive enough for me.  I’m glad they had the good sense to make those who are already vaccinated eligible.  Equity, after all.   

