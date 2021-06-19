SUMMER: Solstice sunset watch with Alice on Sunday

< (Friday night sunset – second-to-last of spring 2021 – photographed by James Bratsanos)

Tomorrow, summer arrives at 8:31 pm. Fourteen minutes later, West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen hosts her 49th solstice/equinox sunset watch, always a fun and informative way to mark the change of seasons. This is likely the last one Alice will host online because of the pandemic -join her 8:45-9:15 pm via Zoom, register here; more info here. (If technical difficulties arise during the sunset watch, Alice’s backup is Twitter – @alicesastroinfo.)