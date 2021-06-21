SUMMER: Giant Garage Sale x 3 @ Highland Park Improvement Club

Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) is bringing back its Giant Garage Sale – in three sessions – and seeking sellers! Here are the details:

Three Saturdays (July 10, Aug 14, and Sept 11), from 10 am to 3 pm.

-Music, food and beverages (including pop-up bar) will be available.

-Can’t sell but have items? Donations of salable items accepted for HPIC table – all monies go to HPIC with BIG thanks! Come have fun and support HPIC and our sellers

For Booth Rental:

-Contact hpic1919@gmail.com attn: Garage Sale

-Suggested donation for a 10×10 space and (1) 8-foot table is $30 ($60 for all 3 dates) – payment due in advance. Sign up and pay here!

-Rain or shine, sale will go on

-If you use an HPIC table, you take out and put away

-All unsold items must be taken with you after the sale. Due to Covid there are no donation trucks available for pickup of unsold items

-No public restrooms