Remembering Lorraine Ragghianti-Agostino, 1927-2021

Family and friends are remembering Lorraine Delores Ragghianti-Agostino and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Lorraine D. Agostino passed away on June 6, 2021, just 10 days shy of her 94th birthday.

Lorraine, lovingly known as “Ellie” or “Nana,” was born on June 16, 1927, to Jesse and Minnie Ebert. She was the heart and soul, the Matriarch, of the Ragghianti family and is survived by her sons Michael and Steve Ragghianti, their wives, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ellie was a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She attended the old Cooper School from K-8 then on to West Seattle High School, where she graduated in 1946. She was class rep for class of 1946 for 32 years. In 1948 she married her high-school sweetheart Don Ragghianti after he returned from serving in the military. They were married for almost 29 years when Don tragically died in February of 1977.

Ellie was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother. Family and friends meant the world to her. Her most treasured memories were the family vacations to Orcas Island. Family dinners were tops on her list and everyone savored her ravioli, an old family recipe, as well as her amazing butterscotch bars. She was an amazing seamstress and worked in the alterations department at I. Magnin in downtown Seattle after graduating. She also made beautiful quilts, bestowing many a lovingly made quilt to her family. Ellie was gifted in calligraphy and made beautiful cards and was a scrapbooker extraordinaire, leaving us over 50 books to enjoy for many years to come.

Ellie worked part-time at Olympic Heights Pharmacy, then worked at the West Seattle J.C. Penney’s for many years until it closed in 1987. Ellie remarried in 1986 to Roy J. Agostino, who preceded her in death in 2002. Lorraine lived in the family home until 2016, when she moved to an apartment in Mount St Vincent, where she spent four happy and comfortable years. If words could describe Ellie, kind, resilient, humble, and down to earth come to mind. She will be missed by her family and the many friends she made in her long, beautiful life.