‘Reconnecting Our Community’: That’s what Senior Center of West Seattle is doing, with your help

Along with the membership campaign we mentioned two weeks ago, the Senior Center of West Seattle could use some help “Reconnecting Our Community” – here’s the announcement:

After a year of “stay-at-home” orders, our members are experiencing real challenges with mental health, isolation, and loneliness. As we draw near the end of this pandemic, we know reconnecting our community can best help the seniors of West Seattle overcome these challenges.

We know this to be true, because we hear it from the seniors in our Aging Well group as they discuss the true toll the pandemic had had on their mental health and how relieved they are to be able to express vulnerability to a group of sympathetic friends. We see it in our Quilters Group, a gathering of artists that feels more like a socially distanced family reunion after a year apart. We feel it when we see Veterans sharing coffee again in person and with our film buffs coming to watch movies together at the Senior Center.

As the Senior Center of West Seattle steadily adds back more in-person programs to meet the strong desire for community, we are calling on our neighbors to support the “Reconnecting Our Community” campaign.

Between now and July 31st, the Senior Center of West Seattle is aiming to raise $25,000 via a crowdfunding campaign.

To get involved:

–Make an online donation today

–Become a Champion and rally your friends, family, and neighbors to donate through our crowdfunding campaign