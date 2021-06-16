ORCAS: Whales in the area

Transient orcas are in view, north of Blake Island, southbound, “lots of breaching,” per Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch.
West Seattle, Washington
16 Wednesday
Is there a way to get notified by WSB, Kersti, or Salish Wildlife Watch such as by text message when nearby orca sightings happen? By the time I see these notifications of Orcas in the area on WSB it’s hours after the post went up and the orcas have moved on.
