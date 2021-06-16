ORCAS: Whales in the area

West Seattle, Washington

June 16, 2021 8:22 am
Transient orcas are in view, north of Blake Island, southbound, “lots of breaching,” per Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch.

  • Peter June 16, 2021 (9:23 am)
    Is there a way to get notified by WSB, Kersti, or Salish Wildlife Watch such as by text message when nearby orca sightings happen?  By the time I see these notifications of Orcas in the area on WSB it’s hours after the post went up and the orcas have moved on. 

