Mayoral forum, school tours, art, music, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Mount Rainier and clouds on Friday, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Options for your Saturday:

VACCINATION POP-UP: The mobile nurse-practitioner service Pliable is in High Point, offering first or second dose of Pfizer, or the one-dose J&J – at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 8 am-11:15 am. Make an appointment online by going here.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL TOURS: By appointment between 9 am and 3 pm today, Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee) is offering tours. Our calendar listing has the link and more info.

BEACH CLEANUP: Join Jessica and other West Seattle neighbors for the monthly Alki cleanup. Meet up at 10 am. Our calendar listing has info on where, plus how to RSVP.

MAYORAL FORUM: 11 am-1 pm, the 34th District Democrats host a forum for Seattle mayoral candidates; they say 9 of the 15 are expected to participate. All welcome to watch; here’s the link.

PRIDE ART EXHIBIT OPENS: As previewed here Friday, it’s opening day for “The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness” at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), open noon-6 pm.

LIVESTREAMING FROM HPIC: Beef’s Prime Cuts presents Ron Weinstein Trio, 8 pm, live from Highland Park Improvement Club. Tune in at loudswell.com.