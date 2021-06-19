LOWMAN BEACH: What happens after tennis court is removed? Next meeting June 29

When Lowman Beach‘s failing seawall is removed, the tennis court next to it will be removed too. That’s already settled, but what remains to be decided is, will a new sport court be built elsewhere in the park? A community group called the Seattle Sports Complex Foundation has been advocating for that, and with grant funding, it’s been leading a design process. The third meeting has just been announced for June 29th, 6:30 pm online. The announcement says that since the second meeting in October (WSB coverage here), “important discussions and much feedback” have led to development of two concepts that will be shown at this meeting. Video/phone participation information is on the project webpage, along with links to information and visuals from the first two meetings. P.S. The seawall-removal project is expected to start by midsummer.