Here’s what’s happening at Camp Second Chance, West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Vaccination and relocation were among the updates at this month’s meeting of the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee, held online this afternoon. CSC is the only city-supported tiny-house encampment in West Seattle, located on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels [map], managed and staffed by the Low-Income Housing Institute.

CAMP UPDATES: New manager Scott Harris (introduced last month) said May was a busy month. 57 residents are at CSC now: “40 men, 14 women, 3 gender-nonconforming people.” 5 exited in May – 4 who “just left,” 1 who found an apartment, 1 “involuntary exit after numerous violent episodes.” Five 911 calls, one related to the person who was booted; he was arrested that day. (He started causing trouble in November, Harris said, and was allowed to stay if he followed the rules, but did not.) The other four were medical calls.

Speaking of medical, a UW Health van was there today to offer care to camp residents, and tomorrow King County Public Health is coming for another vaccination clinic (second shots for more than a dozen people, first shots to those interested). Though they don’t have an official stat, he believes more than half the camp’s residents have started the vaccination process. The camp has not had any COVID cases. Also tomorrow, maintenance crews will be out to connect the showers (one trailer with two stalls) to permanent electric power so it won’t have to recharge a battery between showers. The camp also has three new grills – one donated by a former resident – so cooking capacity has been boosted.

More people are about to exit the camp for housing. José Ruiz has been working in case management and said housing had become available for camp residents he had placed on a waiting list for the LIHI-owned Clay Apartments microhousing building on Capitol Hill. At least 3 are moving soon – one has a moving date this week, two are waiting for the moving date; they’re working out some logistics for a fourth. Section 8 vouchers – also a program with a long waiting list – are becoming available to help people, too; Ruiz said four people from CSC got help from those, including two moving out of state, one moving to Renton. His work at the camp will be ramping down because a new case manager starts at CSC this week.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS’ UPDATES: Committee chair Willow Fulton, a resident in the camp vicinity, said they’re working to get others involved with the committee. Other members at today’s meeting were Alki UCC‘s Cinda Stenger and White Center CDA‘s Aaron Garcia, who had one announcement: WCCDA is hosting a Pride event 1-4 pm at Greenbridge Plaza on June 25th.

NEXT MEETING: First Sunday in July is Independence Day, so the meeting will be moved – Fulton will confer offline with committee members to decide on rescheduling.