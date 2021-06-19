HAPPENING NOW: Father’s Day Weekend Native Art Market @ Duwamish Longhouse

(WSB photos)

Father’s Day is tomorrow. Gift-buying is one reason to visit the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way) for this weekend’s Native Art Market. Among the artists you’ll meet: Margaret Morris, a Tlingit drum-maker from Edmonds:

This hand-crafted/hand-painted art is by Elena Jackson:

You can have lunch at the Longhouse, too – $25 for a salmon-bake meal, until 3 pm today, again noon-3 pm tomorrow – fry bread and corn are available too, and lots of outdoor seating:

The Art Market continues until 5 pm and again 10 am-5 pm Sunday.