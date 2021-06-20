HAPPENING NOW: Father’s Day Car Show in Admiral

Thanks for the tip! Until 4 0m, Brookdale Admiral Heights is hosting a ’50s-themed classic-car show out front of their building at 2326 California SW. Free but they’re also hosting a donation drive:

We are accepting donations on this day for the 360 for Good campaign funds both spring for Kids, benefitting underserved elementary school students in West Seattle, and Brighten Haiti, providing refurbished solar power systems for the 65% of people in Haiti who lack electricity.

Note: The show is scheduled until 4 but they’ve had some early departures so don’t wait until the end!