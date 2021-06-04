GRATITUDE: Heartening demonstration at Alki Beach

The photo is courtesy of Charlotte, an Alki resident who wanted to publicly thank the Westside School (WSB sponsor) students who waved signs during that demonstration at the beach today. “It was refreshing to see the promotion of civility articulated from this diverse representation of the next generation,” she said. “I like to think they get it. They gave many local residents a lift this afternoon. I spoke with the group and the students came up with the idea at Westside School because they felt the message just needed to get out. We’d like to thank them.”