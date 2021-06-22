West Seattle, Washington

22 Tuesday

77℉

UPDATE: Gas-line break near Delridge/Kenyon

June 22, 2021 2:11 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

(Texted photo)

2:11 PM: Avoid Delridge Way SW near SW Kenyon – a big Seattle Fire response is on the way for a reported break in a 2″ gas line. Updates to come.

2:14 PM: Firefighters are telling dispatch they’re evacuating adjacent residences as a precaution.

2:25 PM: They’re calling for medical help for one person.

2:30 PM: That’s now been canceled. Puget Sound Energy has arrived and firefighters say the leak “has been shut down.”

2:39 PM: Some of the SFD responding units have been dismissed. Now the crews on scene are testing the air in nearby buildings to be sure it’s safe for people to go back inside (including construction workers).

2:43 PM: Firefighters told dispatch it’ll be “at least 10 more minutes” before they can resume letting buses (and presumably other traffic) through.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Gas-line break near Delridge/Kenyon"

  • trickycoolj June 22, 2021 (2:32 pm)
    Reply

    Helicopters are here

    • WSB June 22, 2021 (2:38 pm)
      Reply

      Just TV, they were passing by anyway. Nothing to see, winding down now.

      • trickycoolj June 22, 2021 (2:40 pm)
        Reply

        Gotta get that B-roll for the 5:00 news :)

        • WSB June 22, 2021 (2:50 pm)
          Reply

          This probably won’t make the show unless it’s a REALLY slow day. Checking out low-level breaking news like this is a gamble, but they were passing this way anyway – I happened to be checking flight tracker for something unrelated and noted the shared chopper heading this way from the south.

  • Jody June 22, 2021 (2:35 pm)
    Reply

    Holy cow! That’s right by us!  I was wondering what the helicopter and sirens were for. How scary!! Helicopter is still flying over. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.