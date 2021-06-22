UPDATE: Gas-line break near Delridge/Kenyon

(Texted photo)

2:11 PM: Avoid Delridge Way SW near SW Kenyon – a big Seattle Fire response is on the way for a reported break in a 2″ gas line. Updates to come.

2:14 PM: Firefighters are telling dispatch they’re evacuating adjacent residences as a precaution.

2:25 PM: They’re calling for medical help for one person.

2:30 PM: That’s now been canceled. Puget Sound Energy has arrived and firefighters say the leak “has been shut down.”

2:39 PM: Some of the SFD responding units have been dismissed. Now the crews on scene are testing the air in nearby buildings to be sure it’s safe for people to go back inside (including construction workers).

2:43 PM: Firefighters told dispatch it’ll be “at least 10 more minutes” before they can resume letting buses (and presumably other traffic) through.