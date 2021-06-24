FOLLOWUP: Cameras roll, grills sizzle for food-truck fight

The west lot at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) was transformed into a temporary food-truck corral this afternoon for a reality show. As previewed here last night, Seattle favorite Where Ya At Matt went up against Los Angeles-based Billionaire Burger Boyz, who were on camera when we stopped by;

The crew told us this is for a new show currently titled “Burger Brawl,” and it’ll be part of Discovery Plus. Signage attributed the production to Lander Entertainment, LLC. The winner was whoever sold the most – haven’t heard yet how that shook out.

According to Laurel at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), these two trucks will be there for a rematch tomorrow, noon-7 pm.