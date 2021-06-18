FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue construction-site drill is over



This morning’s rescue drill at the Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) is over in the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW. Senior project superintendent Matt Ohlinger sent the photos and report:

Great turnout this morning for the rescue drills by the members of SFD Station 32

Engine 32 & Ladder 11 crews performed a variety of drills that would be used in an emergency situation for the upper floors of mid-rise building.

Great cooperation from SFD, and thanks from the members of the Alki Builders construction team.