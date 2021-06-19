FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route down a boat

Washington State Ferries says the Triangle Route will be back down to two boats this evening because of a crew shortage. Here’s the WSF alert:

Due to a shortage of Coast Guard-documented Crew, the #2 Sealth will tie up after completing the 4:40 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon, and the 5:05 p.m. Vashon to Southworth.

The following sailings are canceled for the remainder of the day:

5:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

6:20 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon

6:45 p.m. Vashon to Southworth