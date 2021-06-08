Fauntleroy Community Association meeting + what else is up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Bee buzzes California Poppies, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening for your Tuesday:

LAPS WITH LOU: Today and Thursday, it’s a pandemic-era edition of retired PE teacher Lou Cutler‘s annual fundraising laps at Pathfinder K-8 to help Make-A-Wish. No spectators this year but donations/pledges welcome – you can do that here.

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding continues around the clock through Sunday night – our Monday report has the backstory and how to participate.

CITY COUNCIL: The Public Safety and Human Services Committee, chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, meets online at 9:30 am. The agenda (which includes information on viewing and commenting) features two presentations related to reimagining public safety, including this report on “Realigning Seattle’s Criminal Legal System.”

DEMONSTRATION: One year ago this week, thousands of West Seattleites demonstrated for racial justice. One neighbor perseveres with twice-weekly streetcorner sign-waving. From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, June 8, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday June 10, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

fAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: From crime to ferries, the FCA board has lots to talk about tonight – here’s the agenda. Community members are welcome at the 7 pm online meeting but pre-registration is required to get the link – do that here.