DELRIDGE PROJECT: Weekend and night work, plus next week’s plan

Friday afternoons bring the latest update on the Delridge Way repaving/utilities/more project preparing for RapidRide H Line. Today, there’s word of weekend work and more overnight work. First, the key points highlighted by the project team:

*SW Barton Pl intersection upgrades are nearly complete and the street will reopen soon

*The east side of the SW Henderson St and Delridge Way SW will be closed as early as Monday, June 14 for upgrades.

-This work will last approximately three weeks. I’ve also attached a detour map for this work to this email.

*Seattle Public Utilities will be demolishing areas throughout the corridor for underground water utility upgrades this weekend, June 12 – 13

*We are continuing to paint final lane markings along the corridor. Parking restrictions will be in place while this work occurs. As a reminder, we will be working overnight.

*Bus-stop upgrades continue at SW Myrtle St and SW Holly St at the site of the future RapidRide stations

*We are wrapping up electrical utility upgrades between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St

-We will begin restoring the street as early as June 21