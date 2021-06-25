West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

80℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader points police to Mercedes used by catalytic-converter thieves

June 25, 2021 12:43 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Just yesterday, we reported on a daylight catalytic converter theft in a West Seattle Junction parking lot – with a passerby’s photo of a black Mercedes that the thieves had pulled up alongside the targeted Element. Today, a WSB reader spotted that Mercedes at 39th/Juneau and called it in (the dispatcher told officers the caller had read about it here). Officers responded and called for a tow truck to impound the car so the Major Crimes Unit can investigate it. They told us they hadn’t yet verified whether the car was stolen, but they called it “suspicious,” noting that potential theft tools including a jack were in plain view inside.

Share This

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader points police to Mercedes used by catalytic-converter thieves"

  • bolo June 25, 2021 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    The reader/caller deserves a gold star!
    And the WSB is a precious local gem!

  • Rob June 25, 2021 (1:10 pm)
    Reply

    Drove by a parked teal blue Mini Cooper with a jack adjacent to it  just lying there out into the road at the SW corner of California and Charlestown around 7:45am today.  Anyone know why the jack was lying in the road?

  • Eric1 June 25, 2021 (1:18 pm)
    Reply

    Wow.  Mom is going to be mad when she finds out that her car was towed. If it was a stolen vehicle, he would have likely taken his work tools out.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.