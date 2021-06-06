CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/6/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

*110.338 people have tested positive, up 80 from one day earlier

*1,602 people have died, unchanged from one day earlier

*6,228 people have been hospitalized, up 4 from one day earlier

One week ago, those three totals were 109,658/1,592/6,159.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night we check these numbers, shown in two-week increments on the “geography over time” tab of the countywide daily-summary dashboard. For WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 50 positive test results; 84 in the 2 weeks before that; 156 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting two other West Seattle stats each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 69, up one since last week. And a look at hospitalizations: 195 total have been attributed to people in the two peninsula HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding one this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 173.2 million cases and 3,726,000+ deaths, 597,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SCHOOL VACCINATION CLINICS: Three this week at which the district says students and family members are welcome, first or second shots: Chief Sealth International High School on Monday, West Seattle High School on Tuesday and Friday.

