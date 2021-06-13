CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/13/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic notes, with 17 days at the most until full reopening:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page:

*111,106 people have tested positive, up 55 from one day earlier

*1,615 people have died, unchanged from one day earlier

*6,272 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from one day earlier

One week ago, those three totals were 110.338/1,602/6,228.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Sunday is the night we check these numbers, shown in two-week increments on the “geography over time” tab of the countywide daily-summary dashboard. For WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 46 positive test results; 75 in the 2 weeks before that; 118 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting two other West Seattle stats each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 69, no additional deaths since last week’s check. And a look at hospitalizations: 196 total have been attributed to people in the two peninsula HRAs since the start of the pandemic, adding one this week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here (but again, note there was no update this weekend).

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 175.9 million cases and 3,803,000+ deaths, almost 600,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SCHOOL VACCINATION CLINICS: Three this week at which the district says students and family members are welcome, first or second shots: Denny International Middle School on Tuesday and Friday, Madison Middle School on Tuesday.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!