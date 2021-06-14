CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/14/2021 roundup

With 16 days at most until full reopening, here is tonight’s roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*111,164 people have tested positive, 58 more than yesterday

*1,615 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,275 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Monday, the three totals we track were 110,417/1,602/6,231.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Check the state dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 176.2 million cases, 3,812,000+ deaths – 599,945 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VAX STATS: In King County, 76.4 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 68 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code is still 98136 – 88.2 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats are here.)

2ND VACCINATION LOTTERY TOMORROW: Tuesday brings the second drawing for the “incentives” announced by the governor.

SPEAKING OF THE GOVERNOR … his next scheduled briefing/media Q&A is 10:30 am Thursday. No link yet.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!