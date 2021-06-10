CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS girls’ wrestling team wins Metro League championship

Thanks to Laura James for the report and photo:

After dominating the Metro League for the past two months, the incredible Chief Sealth girls’ wrestling team put an exclamation point at the end of their season with a resounding team win at the Metro championship tournament last weekend! We also honored our awesome seniors from the girls’ and boys’ teams: Hazel Dahlquist, Mariajose Estrada, Michael Laudermilk, Erick Mejia, Owen Murray, María Pérez, Khalia Tenari, Renaeh Ureste, and Dominic Novito (who joined us this season from West Seattle High School).

Next up: the boys’ Metro tournament on Friday at Ingraham High School. Both teams are led by Head Coach Maurice Dolberry and Assistant Coaches Daron Camacho, Sergio Lopez, and Joey Richards.