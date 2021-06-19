BIZNOTES: Tails To Astonish, Alair, West Seattle Liquor & Wine

Three notes about West Seattle businesses:

TAILS TO ASTONISH: The new comic-book shop at 4850 California SW is now open. We stopped by on Friday – the inventory is still coming in, so it was mostly collectibles to start:

The plan for starting hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays 11 am-7 pm, Sundays 10 am-4 pm, closed Mondays.

ALAIR: Starting Monday, the gift shop at 3270 California SW will close for in-person purchases for about two weeks while work is done to consolidate the space with the former Coastal next door. But Alair will remain available for online shopping throughout the storefront closure – offering curbside pickup, free local delivery, and shipping options.

WEST SEATTLE LIQUOR: The former Capco Beverages, under new ownership, continues preparing to move into a new space on the outer west side of Jefferson Square (by Nikko Teriyaki). Dolly Amend, who will continue as store manager, sent the photo:

She says they’re aiming for a mid-July opening, adding, “We are still going to be the specialty spirits and wine outlet.”