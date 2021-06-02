BIZNOTE: Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Café expanding space + organizing Morgan Junction Pride Parade

Two notes from Youngstown Coffee Company and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café in Morgan Junction (6032 California SW) – first, proprietors Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan are expanding their space:
Starting Friday, June 4th, Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Cafe will have seating open next door. We are excited to have space for you to meet a friend for coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Or bring your family for a nutritious meal from HeartBeet. And since we’re headed for warmer weather, don’t forget to take advantage of our outdoor patio tables under the shade.
Coming soon in our new space, we will be selling very cool Youngstown merchandise and feature even more local retailers and artwork crafted by LGBTQ- and BIPOC-owned small businesses.
And down the road when more of us are vaccinated, get excited for community events and the ability to rent out our small space for your event.
Here we are a year later and super excited to celebrate by inviting more of you in to our little space here in the Morgan Junction. Thank you for your continued support! Together we will be radical in our work toward a more just and kind world.
The expansion space formerly held Sound Fitness. Meantime, if you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, Youngstown and HeartBeet are presenting a Pride Parade in Morgan Junction on Friday, June 11th:
Bring your family and meet up with your friends for a safe outdoor parade-walk around Morgan Junction. Wear your festive Pride gear and bring supportive signs for our transgender youth.
-Skates, bikes, strollers, and dogs welcome
-Outdoor event rain or shine
-Free Pride goodies and samples
-Lady Jane DJ
-Pride specials with proceeds benefiting Lambert House in Seattle
The route starts at Morgan Junction Park at 5 pm, heads north on California Ave, crosses the street at Findlay, comes around back down and ends at Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Cafe, where there will be free Pride goodies for kids, specials on drinks, and music.
The park is in the 6400 block of California SW.
