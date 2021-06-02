BIZNOTE: Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Café expanding space + organizing Morgan Junction Pride Parade

Two notes from Youngstown Coffee Company and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café in Morgan Junction (6032 California SW) – first, proprietors Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan are expanding their space:

Starting Friday, June 4th, Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Cafe will have seating open next door. We are excited to have space for you to meet a friend for coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Or bring your family for a nutritious meal from HeartBeet. And since we’re headed for warmer weather, don’t forget to take advantage of our outdoor patio tables under the shade.

Coming soon in our new space, we will be selling very cool Youngstown merchandise and feature even more local retailers and artwork crafted by LGBTQ- and BIPOC-owned small businesses.

And down the road when more of us are vaccinated, get excited for community events and the ability to rent out our small space for your event.

Here we are a year later and super excited to celebrate by inviting more of you in to our little space here in the Morgan Junction. Thank you for your continued support! Together we will be radical in our work toward a more just and kind world.