BIZNOTE: Thai Togo offering takeout, delivery ‘comfort food’ in West Seattle

(WSB photo)

Two people from Snohomish County who “love to cook” have just opened Thai Togo, offering takeout and delivery from one of West Seattle’s bustling commissary kitchens, in The Triangle. They go by the nicknames Tata and Link, and they describe their short menu as “comfort food.” While you may zero in on the Pad Thai as your style of Thai comfort food, they’re also cooking up Khao Soi, a Northern Thai noodle dish, plus wraps and fish cakes. This is their first restaurant venture, but they’ve both worked in the industry for years. “Time to do something for ourselves, before we’re too old,” explains Tata. So why West Seattle? “It’s a nice community,” Link offers. Their hours/days may change when they see what the market wants, but for now, it’s Wednesdays-Sundays, 4 pm-9 pm, You can order online for takeout via their website, or order for delivery via Door Dash or GrubHub.