BIZNOTE: Ounces bringing back events as state’s reopening nears

(Photo courtesy Ounces)

With the June 30th statewide-reopening date (if not sooner) in view, some businesses are making changes. Like Ounces in North Delridge, whose co-proprietor Lauren Trujillo tells WSB, “We’re gradually getting back to normal(ish) at Ounces … Obviously we’re still being very COVID-conscious, but with the 30th opening date approaching, we’re starting to ramp back up a little.” So here are some free events they have planned:

Sunday Run Club

Takes place every Sunday at noon at Ounces.

Run is open to all running levels and starts/finishes at Ounces. Runners can go at their own pace and distance. Just show up at Ounces at noon on any Sunday to run! Strowlers and pets welcome.

Link:

Tuesday Trivia

Every Tuesday at 7 pm

FREE to play! Just show up by 7pm and test your brainpower and have some beer!

Merrell Great Outdoors Day at Ounces!

Several FREE Events happening on Sunday, 6/13

Alki Fun Run (Plus a free beer post-run!)

6/13 — starts at 12 pm; all running levels welcome! Just show up to run or you can reserve your spot on our webpage. Run will start/end at Ounces. Runners will run along the Alki trail and can choose their distance (1-4 miles). Strollers, pets, walkers welcome! Merrell is buying all runners a beer post-run, plus you can demo their running shoes if you’d like!

Urban Hike thru Camp Long (Plus a free beer post-hike!)

6/13 — starts at 2 pm; Meet at Ounces then Merrell will lead hikers on an urban trek from Ounces thru Camp Long, ending back at Ounces! Hike will approximately be 3-5 miles. Plus, you can demo some of Merrell’s hiking shoes if you’d like, and Merrell will pickup your first beer after the hike! Just show up by 2pm to hike, or you can reserve your spot online.

Great Outdoors Trivia! (plus your first beer FREE!)

6/13 — starts at 5 pm! Just show up at Ounces by 5 pm to play! Bring a team or come solo — either way, Merrell will buy your first beer!