Alki Community Council, history of Pride, vaccine pop-up, more for your West Seattle Thursday:

(Busy bee, photographed in Gatewood by Elaine Dale)

A few quick reminders from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar before we get much further into the day:

VACCINATION POP-UP: 2-5 pm, the Seattle Fire Department Mobile Vaccination Team will be at Summit Atlas (9601 35th SW) in Arbor Heights with first/second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to all. The school invites community members to participate too. No appointment required.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, organizer Scott leads the twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

PRIDE PRESENTATION: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents “From Stonewall to Seattle: The History of Pride on the Duwamish Peninsula and Beyond.” Details and registration info here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, with an agenda including an update from police. Here’s the link for viewing/participating; you can also call in at 206-337-9723, meeting ID 995 1615 6974, passcode 638862.

