Thanks for the tips. Here’s why police were at 42nd/Morgan in Morgan Junction this past hour: They were dispatched to a report of a strong-arm robbery at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – a shoplift turned violent, with the would-be thief/robber reportedly physically fighting with a store employee. Shortly after arriving, police arrested a woman at a bus stop just east of the store; SFD medics were called but weren’t commenting at the scene.