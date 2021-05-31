YOU CAN HELP: 2 West Seattle community cleanups ahead

The next two Saturdays are your next two chances to join in community-organized cleanups around West Seattle:

ALKI, JUNE 5TH: Jessica‘s been leading monthly cleanups on the first Saturday of each month

Meet up at 10 am at 2452 Alki Avenue SW. Bring your own pick stick, garden gloves, and a bucket (Jessica says they work better than bags, especially when it’s windy). She has a few pick sticks and buckets if you don’t have your own. Kids welcome. To RSVP, text Jessica at 206-769-6330.

UNDER THE BRIDGE, JUNE 12TH: Conrad is organizing another of these cleanups for Saturday, June 12th. Meet up at 1 pm at the SW Marginal Place cul-de-sac that meets the bike/foot trail along the west end of the low bridge. Sign up – and get more details – by going here.