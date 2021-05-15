WSB FYI: The newest free West Seattle job listings

If you’re looking for work, you might find it in the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of the WSB Community Forums. It’s where local businesses can post job openings, free. Newly posted in just the past three days:

Retail Sales

Landscaping

Haircutting

Medical assistant

Boba barista

High-school science teacher

Plumbing-company operations manager

In case you didn’t know about this section of our site but are looking for work or looking for workers, we publish a reminder like this periodically. Local businesses – West Seattle, White Center, South Park – are welcome to post job listings, free. Go here to see what’s listed; go here to get a login so you can post (not required for reading). If you’re posting a job listing, please remember to include contact info in your post so potential candidates can reach you directly – thank you!